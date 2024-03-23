Stabenow: GOP Trying to Have Votes on Laken Riley Act, Barring Migrant Flights ‘Irresponsible’ ‘Waste of Time,’ Money

During portions of an interview with Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram on Friday that were aired on Friday’s broadcast of “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) stated that the push by Republicans to have votes on amendments to the government funding bill on the Laken Riley Act and banning charter flights for illegal immigrants “is all politics,” and “a waste of time, it’s a waste of money, and I think it’s really irresponsible.”

Pergram said the amendments involve “the Laken Riley Act and the plan to bar charter flights for illegal immigrants, but Democrats said no. … Those votes put Democrats facing tough re-election bids in a tough spot. That includes Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).”

He then played a clip of Stabenow saying, “This is all politics. This is all politics, either fundraising politics, people want to do something and send out a fundraising email, or they want to put somebody else on the spot. It’s all politics.”

In another clip, Stabenow said, “It’s just a — it’s a waste of time, it’s a waste of money, and I think it’s really irresponsible.”

