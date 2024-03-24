Harris: No Evidence Ukraine Involved in Moscow Terror Attack

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that Ukraine was responsible for the terrorist attack in Moscow that killed at least 133 people was not backed up by evidence.

Reporter Rachel Scott asked, “Vladimir Putin is already trying to link this to Ukraine and say that Ukraine is responsible. Does the U.S. have any evidence to back that up?”

Harris said, “No, and first let me start by saying what has happened in an act of terrorism and the number of people who have been killed is obviously a tragedy, and we should all send our condolences to those families. No. There is no, whatsoever, any evidence, and, in fact, what we know to be the case is that ISIS-K is actually, by all accounts, responsible for what happened.”

