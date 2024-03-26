Dem Rep. Quigley: Only Way to Succeed Against Hamas Is Through Diplomacy

On Monday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) said that the only way to have success against Hamas is through diplomacy and “Hamas is much more than a military organization, it’s a movement. And the manner in which Israel has conducted this war is a recruiting tool for Hamas. So, they’re really not accomplishing what they want to do if the destruction occurs at the level it has so far. They need to be much more surgical and tactical.”

Quigley stated, “[A]ny success there is going to be done diplomatically. So, those efforts to get a ceasefire for, if only six weeks, to provide humanitarian aid and build on the possibility of a long-term peace deal with those insurance guarantees for Israel coming from the nearby Arab countries. That’s really the long-term solution here. Let me just say this, it’s also the smart thing to do, because, in the final analysis, Hamas is much more than a military organization, it’s a movement. And the manner in which Israel has conducted this war is a recruiting tool for Hamas. So, they’re really not accomplishing what they want to do if the destruction occurs at the level it has so far. They need to be much more surgical and tactical.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett