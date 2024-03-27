Marlow: McDaniel Debacle Exposes ‘Fascists’ at MSNBC, NBC News

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that NBC News had exposed itself as “fascists” by parting ways with former Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel after MSNBC hosts complained publicly about her becoming a paid contributor.

Host Larry Kudlow said, “NBC hates conservatives and NBC is spending a lot of money to hate conservatives. It is going to cost them 600 grand for 15 minute interview and she may sue for defamation. This could just be the beginning. They will be better off if they liked conservatives Alex Marlow. Do you have a thought on this?”

Marlow said, “We are having such a blast at Breitbart with this story. This is so fun. It just exposes the fascists over at MSNBC and NBC News for exactly who they are. They are totalitarians. Look at all of them crybabying, they cannot handle Ronna McDaniel Larry. They’re so close minded. That is too much for them.”

He added, “It is too tall of an order to talk to Ronna a couple times a week for five minutes. It is so pathetic and embarrassing. It just reveals who they are. This is the corporate status quo. NBC Comcast Universal if you are all a threat to the corporate line then you cannot even speak for a few minutes a day. Unbelievable, so fun.”

