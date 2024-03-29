Van Jones: Food, Mortgage Inflation Making People Not Feel ‘Actual Reality’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Political Commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones said that the economy is an issue where “actual reality and emotional reality have not lined up” for President Joe Biden because while there are many things that “should have people feeling good. Food prices being sticky at the top, housing prices being sticky at the top, make people feel the whole thing is terrible.”

Jones said, “I think that reality — actual reality and emotional reality have not lined up for Biden on a number of issues. The economy, actually, on paper, is doing a lot better than people think. Unemployment is down, gas prices are relatively low, stock market’s up, a lot of things that have — should have people feeling good. Food prices being sticky at the top, housing prices being sticky at the top, make people feel the whole thing is terrible. Crime has been coming back down. But a few sensational instances make people feel we’re all unsafe. And so, there’s an emotional reality and an actual reality that have not lined up for Biden yet. And it’s going to be job one for him to get those things lined up.”

