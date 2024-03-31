GOP Rep. Bacon: ‘Possible’ Mike Johnson Could Lose Speakership over Ukraine

Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) could face a challenge to his speakership over Ukraine aid will get a vote on the House floor.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about the Speaker of the House because you know that some Republicans oppose him putting a Ukraine aid bill on the floor. Do you think he could lose his speakership over this?”

Bacon said, “It’s possible. I’m not going to deny it. We have one or two people that are not team players. They’d rather enjoy the limelight, the social media and the fact is with the one-seat majority and we’ll wind up with a three or four-seat majority after the special elections and it’s not three or four or five people and one or two people can make this a minority. I’m of the view that you work with the team. I don’t want to get 100%. 80% is the Ronald Reagan rule, but we have some people that if they don’t get 100% they want to bring the House down and they make it dysfunctional. I do think there are Democrats who do not want to see this election and they don’t want to be there for a vote and after the bill we may have a standoff with the speaker. I hope the speaker prevails. He’s doing the right thing. It’s in our national security interest that Ukraine remain independent.”

