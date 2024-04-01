‘This is Manson Stuff’: MSNBC’s Reid Calls Trump Supporters a ‘Cult’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Monday on “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump is like the cult leader Charles Manson.

Reid said, “I was furiously texting my poor producers less than an hour before the show saying, wait a minute, as we’re talking about this, maybe we’re getting it wrong in a sense that, you know, I always say that the difference between religion and a cult is in religion your savior dies for you as Jesus did. In a cult, you’re asked to die for your savior. And what Donald Trump is doing, it’s equal parts the power of positive thinking which is the church to the extent it’s a church he grew up in, but it’s also kind of David Koresh. It’s kind of Jim Jones. Because those two men started by saying you need to come to Jesus. They started as Christian evangelizers. Eventually, their evangelism said I get to have your wife, I get to tell you to kill these federal agents that are outside. I’m asking you to pick up a machine gun and shoot them because I don’t want to go to jail. This is Manson stuff, where you stop saying worship God and you start saying I am God. I am God is what Trump is saying to his followers.”

She added, “Donald Trump is not God. He’s not Jesus. He’s just a politician who doesn’t want to go to prison, and he’s selling you crap sneakers to make you pay his legal bills when he’s supposedly a billionaire. It’s a scam, a cult. Wake up, people and stay woke.

Reid concluded, “He’s selling helter-skelter. It’s scary stuff.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN