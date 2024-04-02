ABC’s Hostin: Right Is ‘Misrepresenting the Message of Jesus’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the right was “misrepresenting the message of Jesus and Christianity.”

In a Fox News video montage, host Lisa Boothe said, “This is a clear effort and a coordinated effort to remove God from our society and to replace God with false gods and in this instance it’s the trans community. They clearly want us to bow at the alter of the trans community instead of bow to God.”

Host Jesse Waters said, “If you have a whole calendar 365 days of the year and the transgender community purposely chooses the day of Jesus’ death or his resurrection, what Easter weekend is, that seems like a shot, a purposeful shot.”

Host Laura Ingraham said, “If you’re going to commemorate godlessness at least have some respect for Christians and wait to do so another day. The left already celebrates godlessness 24/7 anyway so an internationally designated day, week or month is frankly redundant.”

Hostin said, “I’m so angry about this because they misrepresenting the message of Jesus and Christianity. You know, the trans community is 1.6% of our community and if you know anything about Jesus, you know that he welcomed lepers, he welcomed prostitutes, he welcomed the least desirables among us in society at that time.”

She added, “I was in church. I was in church on Easter Sunday and our entire homily at St. Charles in Harlem was about Jesus and about how he got up because of us and for us and gave his life for us. So for them to be so hypocritical in the name of Jesus is blasphemy and you ought to be ashamed of yourselves.”

