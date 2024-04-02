Symone Sanders: There Is a Path for Dems, Biden to Win Florida

MSNBC host Symone Sanders said Tuesday on “Morning Joe” that Democrats “definitely think” there is a path for President Joe Biden and other Democrats to win Florida in the November election.

Sanders said, “Last year, when Republican legislators in Florida passed that six-week abortion ban, and they passed it because people were coming to Florida to get abortions because it was one of the only places left in the southeast where you could get an abortion if that was the care that you needed. Ron DeSantis didn’t like that, so he pressured the legislature to pass an even stricter abortion ban and they wrote in that provision that if the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the 15-week, the six-week would automatically go into effect. That’s why we have this 30 days.”

She added, “So, Democrats — I just read this in Punchbowl News before I came on — are launching, particularly in Florida today, their field hearings, House Democrats. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is down there with a host of Democrats, Florida Democrats like Debbie Wasserman Schultz, but also folks like Barbara Lee, who has been a reproductive rights champion for a long time, and this is part of a six-month campaign, House Democrats are saying, to really make Florida ground zero for the reproductive rights fight and reproductive freedom. You couple that with the Biden ad, Democrats definitely think there’s a path for them in Florida, and I don’t think they’re wrong, given the extremism that we’re seeing.”

