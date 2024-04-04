Taibbi: Biden’s ‘Only Candidate Who Can Expect Not to Be Censored’ and That’s a Threat to Democracy

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” journalist Matt Taibbi said that President Joe Biden and censorship under his administration is a threat to democracy and “heading into the 2024 presidential election cycle, Joe Biden is probably the only candidate who can expect not to be censored.”

Before the interview with Taibbi began, co-host Brian Kilmeade played video of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. saying, “President Biden has done something that no other President in history has done, which is to order media, particularly the social media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Google, to censor his political opponents. … If you have a President who can censor his political opponents, he has a license for any kind of atrocity. That is a genuine threat to our democracy.”

Kilmeade then began the interview with Taibbi by asking, “Do you think he’s right?”

Taibbi responded, “Yeah, I think he is. I think the proof of that is that, heading into the 2024 presidential election cycle, Joe Biden is probably the only candidate who can expect not to be censored. All the other major candidates have already been censored. Going back historically, we found, in the Twitter Files, that the Green Party had been significantly censored in the 2020 and 2016 election cycles. The other candidates, like Vivek Ramaswamy, have been de-platformed from multiple different sites. That doesn’t happen to only one party. And I think that’s a significant advantage in the modern information age, where most people get their information from phones and the Internet.”

