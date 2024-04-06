Kaine: U.S. Troops ‘Might Be in Harm’s Way from Hamas’ with Biden Pier Mission, But Now Might Be in Danger from IDF

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) stated that the military operation to build a pier to help deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza is a mission where “we knew” that the American troops in charge of the mission, “might be in harm’s way from Hamas. But after the events of this week, anybody doing humanitarian aid is going to wonder if they’re in harm’s way from the IDF. And so, we’ve got to see a dramatic uptake in Israel allowing humanitarian aid to suffering people.”

Kaine said, “What we need to see is a dramatically increased pace of humanitarian aid to suffering Gazans, and to see that it can be done safely. What NGO is going to feel safe doing it after watching what happened to the World Central Kitchen staffers this week? And again, even this U.S. military operation, these are some troops that are deployed out of Virginia, Fort Eustis in Virginia, in charge of this marine pier operation, we knew when we announced it, they might be in harm’s way from Hamas. But after the events of this week, anybody doing humanitarian aid is going to wonder if they’re in harm’s way from the IDF. And so, we’ve got to see a dramatic uptake in Israel allowing humanitarian aid to suffering people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett