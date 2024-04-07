Cindy McCain: Gaza ‘On the Brink’ of Not Being Able to Recover from Famine

Cindy McCain, the executive director of the World Food Program and wife of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the situation in Gaza had become dire.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Israel has also approved opening the Erez Crossing from Israel into northern Gaza to get this desperately needed aid in. How important is opening that crossing for you and your workers with the World Food Program? Will that help hold off this famine that you’ve said is imminent?”

McCain said, Well, there are two entrances, the Erez Crossing and Port of Ashdod, and all of that is very good. We need to get food at scale up north. But with that said, we continue to get trucks not just up the defense road but up the beach road and also through to the various entrances. We need more, though. This just isn’t enough. As you know, we’re literally on the brink of going over the edge – over the cliff – with famine and not being able to recover from it.”

She added, “Children are dying as we speak, and those that are not dying or haven’t died yet are so emaciated and lacking so much in the way of important nutrients at this particular time in their life cycles. If they if they do live, they’ll never recover from it. So it’s much more than just getting food in is about the kind of foods that we get and making sure that we get certainly foods for adults at, most importantly, those for younger children who really are in desperate need of nutrients right now.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN