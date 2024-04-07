McCarthy: Media Misrepresentation of Trump Means They ‘Are Trying to Cheat to Get a Vote’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “One Nation,” former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to the possibility the media were turning on President Joe Biden in the middle of his reelection bid.

McCarthy noted that Trump is often taken out of context by the media, which he said was showing a willingness to “cheat to get a vote.”

“I was just wondering this past week — do I have too much hope that maybe [the media] are tired of overreacting to everything Trump says and will start calling balls and strikes with Joe Biden?” Fox News Channel host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“I never give up hope on America, especially when you’re talking about the highest office in the land,” McCarthy replied. “I think you just pointing that out helps clear up quite a bit — that they always want to take a clip of what President Trump says but never all the way through. Well, that just means you are trying to cheat to get a vote. Why don’t you win on the merits of the idea and let the idea win at the end of the day? Then America will win on that basis.”

