ABC’s Hostin Links Eclipses, Earthquakes, Cicadas to Climate Change

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that eclipses, earthquakes and cicadas could “lead one to believe” that “climate change exists.”

Partial transcript as follows:

HOSTIN: I know, right? I have to say, one of our wonderful makeup artists…when the earthquake was happening, she put her coat on and she was, like, Jesus is coming. I’m out. I’m leaving. We got a solar eclipse. We’ve got an earthquake. She ran down the hallway.

GRIFFIN: The Rapture is here!

HOSTIN: The Rapture is here. Also, I learned that the cica-ah-das are coming.

GOLDBERG: Cicadas.

HOSTIN: For the first time in a hundred years.

GOLDBERG: No, no, no, no. There’s two different kinds coming. There’s two different kinds of cicadas coming.

BEHAR: The good cicadas and the bad cicadas.

HOSTIN: This is for the first time in many, many years.

GOLDBERG: No, every 17 years this happens.

HOSTIN: That’s not what I read, but maybe, you know, maybe you know better.

GOLDBERG: In a way.

HOSTIN: All those things together, would maybe lead one to believe that either climate change exists, or something is really going on.

BEHAR: Earthquakes are not at the mercy of climate change. It’s underground.

GOLDBERG: The eclipse, and they’ve known about the eclipse coming because eclipses happen and they actually can say when these things are going to happen. So all these folks who are saying, you know, it’s a sign from God — God doesn’t give you warning. Ok? You think he gave people at the Tower of Babble a warning? “Oh, I’m about to jack y’all up?” No. God does stuff and then you figure, oh.