Dem Strategist Rosenberg: ‘Splintered’ GOP Is an ‘Unprecedented Dumpster Fire’

Democratic Strategist Simon Rosenberg said Monday on CNN’s “The Source” that the Republican Party is “an unprecedented dumpster fire” right now.

Rosenberg said, “The Democratic team is really together right now. You’ve just seen in the last 10 days Biden do events with Obama and Clinton and Bernie Sanders. And there was no serious opposition to Biden in the primary.”

He added, “On the other side, Trump is facing an unprecedented rebellion in the Republican Party from people like Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney. Serious people who’ve said they’re not going to be voting for Donald Trump. We saw what happened with the Haley voters and the polling and these early states where a big chunk of Haley voters said they were not going to vote for Donald Trump, that they’d be open to voting for Biden.”

Rosenberg concluded, “I think the Republican Party has splintered. I think something broke inside the Republican Party after Dobbs in the spring of 2022 where, even for a big chunk of Republicans, this was just a bridge too far. It was too much. And I think you’re seeing now a Democratic Party that’s unified, strong, winning elections, raising lots of money, and a Republican Party that is an unprecedented dumpster fire in my view right now.”

