Klobuchar: Trump Will Pick Judges Who Think Congress Should Make Policy Instead of Unelected Agency Officials

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that if 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wins in 2024, he’ll nominate more judges who believe that unelected federal agency officials shouldn’t make crucial policy decisions and that this should be left to Congress.

While discussing judicial nominees and courts, Klobuchar said, “It matters, you…are going to discuss later in your program whether or not a president is above the law, whether or not he can claim immunity for any act, because that’s what Donald Trump is claiming. We know, with the Mifepristone decision, that was a Trump judge. These decisions about voting rights and the decisions about changing the John Lewis bill and making all of these decisions, that’s about judges, who have been put on by Donald Trump, yes, but also, it’s about judges you can put on that follow the law and are highly qualified. And even the Chevron decision…which is about allowing agencies to make decisions about say, what is the percentage of particles in air pollution? Some of these judges that Donald Trump put on or are judges out of his ilk, they actually have said, oh, agencies shouldn’t do that, we should have Congress and the judges make those decisions. You can see where this is rolling if he is allowed to come back and put these judges on.”

