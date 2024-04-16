White House: Israel Must Sustain Changes in Gaza, Threats to Reconsider Policy if They Don’t Still Are Valid

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby stated that President Joe Biden’s threat to reconsider Israel policy is still on the table in the wake of Iran’s attack on Israel over the weekend and that Israel must sustain the changes it has made in Gaza.

BBC Studios US Special Correspondent and MSNBC Contributor Katty Kay asked, “[A]fter the shooting of the World Central Kitchen aid workers, America basically said to Israel, if you don’t allow more aid in, we will reconsider our policies toward Israel. Are you satisfied with the amount of — the aid has stepped up, do you think it’s enough? Are you satisfied? Is that threat of reconsidering your policy towards Israel now off the table?”

Kirby responded, “Yeah, the aid has increased, and quite dramatically in just the last few days. More than 2,000 trucks have been able to get in. I think, I might be wrong on this number, but I think it’s nearly 100 or so over the last 24 hours alone. So, the aid is getting in. That’s important. But it has to be sustained. And what we also said was our policy with respect to Gaza will have to change if we don’t see changes over time and have them sustained. So, so far, yes, they have been meeting the commitments they made to President Biden. They have been doing the things that the President asked them to do, but we really need to see it sustained over time.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett