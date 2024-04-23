Mayorkas to Reporter Asking About Action on Border: ‘What Executive Action Are You Suggesting That We Take’?

During a portion of an interview with NBC News aired on Monday’s “NBC Nightly News,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas responded to a question on why President Joe Biden hasn’t taken executive action on the border by saying, “What executive action are you suggesting that we take that we haven’t taken that would survive court scrutiny?” Mayorkas also stated that the U.S. has “been working with” China to take Chinese migrants deported by the U.S. and he is “hopeful” that China’s refusal to take these individuals will change.

NBC News National Correspondent David Noriega asked, “Why not take executive action right now? Why not do more right now to address this?”

Mayorkas responded, “What executive action are you suggesting that we take that we haven’t taken that would survive court scrutiny?”

Mayorkas also stated that China’s refusal to take Chinese migrants deported by the U.S. “may be changing. We have been working with the People’s Republic of China to actually receive individuals whom we have determined are not eligible to remain in the United States.”

Noriega then asked, “And do you expect that to change soon?”

Mayorkas answered, “We are hopeful that it will.”

