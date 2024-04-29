Donny Deutsch: Trump Is ‘Neutered, Powerless’ — ‘He Looks Beat Up’

MSNBC commentator Donny Deutsch said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump looked beat up while attending the New York City business records trial.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Donnie, I think in terms of Trump’s brand, I’ve said this a million times, I’ve said this to you, this is the only criminal case that he’s not running on, right. And these are the only facts that he’s running from. He stands in front of the courthouse bloviating and waving around papers but these are not facts that he embraces even though the alleged relationships with Stormy and Karen go right to his sort of greatest funny bone and that is his own virility.”

Deutsch said, “I’m going to say it again, anybody who thinks this is making him empathetic or this is rallying his troops, no. He’s sitting there neutered, powerless for the first time in his life where he can’t do and say what he wants.”

He added, “And seeing him like that is very shrunken and he looks beat up. I and I think particularly if there s a guilty plea from here on out he is branded a convicted felon and that is just not good news.”

Wallace said, “And he knows that.”

