Charges Against World’s Top Golfer Scottie Scheffler Expected to Be Dropped After Shocking Arrest

Scottie Scheffler stunned the world Friday morning with reports that he had disobeyed a police officer’s directions and then dragged that officer with his vehicle after refusing to stop.

Now, reports indicate that the charges against him from that incident are going away.

According to the podcast No Laying Up, the Jefferson County prosecutors are expected to drop the charges filed against Scheffler after his altercation with a police officer outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

The charges against Scheffler are second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic. The assault charge against the officer is a felony; the other two charges are misdemeanors.

Tensions were high before the incident involving Scheffler due to a tragedy that happened earlier Friday morning when a man working as a vendor for the tournament was struck and killed by a bus.

The police report of the incident did not paint a flattering picture of Scheffler’s actions that morning. The report indicated that Scheffler “refused to comply” and ignored the officer’s order to stop. It was then, according to the report, that Scheffler “dragged” the deputy to the ground with his vehicle.

From the Scottie Scheffler police report: the arresting officer, Bryan Gillis, says that Scheffler disobeyed his orders and then dragged him to the ground with his car causing injuries to the officer and his clothing. pic.twitter.com/oh5eOT0ZuY — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) May 17, 2024

“I feel like my head is still spinning,’’ Scheffler told reporters after returning to the course mere hours after his arrest. “I can’t really explain what happened this morning. I was pretty rattled to say the least. I was never angry. I was just in shock. I was shaking for like an hour.”

As for how Detective Gillis, the officer dragged to the ground, was feeling, he suffered “suffered pain, swelling and abrasions to his left wrist and knee.”

Xander Schauffele eventually won the PGA Championship. Scheffler finished tied for 8th after shooting -13.