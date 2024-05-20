Report: Donald Trump Eyes DOJ, FBI Purge upon Reelection

Former President Donald Trump will purge the administrative state by firing career bureaucrats from the DOJ and the FBI if he wins reelection, nine people involved in the effort told Reuters.

Trump repeatedly vowed to drain the administrative state or “deep state,” as he termed it, upon returning to office.

The term “administrative state” specifically describes the phenomenon of unaccountable and unelected administrative agencies, including the national security apparatus, exercising power to create and enforce their own rules. The administrative state uses its rule-making ability or raw power to essentially usurp the separation of powers between the three branches of government by creating a so-called fourth branch of government not formed by the Constitution.

Trump’s reported focus on overhauling the DOJ is predicated on his belief that career bureaucrats inside the administrative state improperly target conservatives, conservative groups, or conservative ideals with the help of the national security state or intelligence apparatus. Trump’s contention is buoyed by significant reporting on various controversies, such as the coronavirus, the Russia hoax, and the “laptop from hell.”

The next Trump administration would place new constraints on the DOJ’s authority by decentralizing its power to other law enforcement agencies, the sources told Reuters. The initiative is not a new idea among citizens concerned about the erosion of civil liberty.

Eliminating the FBI’s general counsel, an office that worked against Trump’s presidency and the investigation into the 2016 Russia hoax, would be first, two prominent Trump allies said.

The Biden campaign condemned the idea as Trump exacting revenge on political opponents who allegedly work for a non-partisan agency funded by taxpayers. Most conservatives agree that a president should have the power to fire and hire federal bureaucrats for cause.