CNN’s Henderson: Trump Is ‘Motivated by Anger and Revenge and Lunacy’

CNN senior political analyst Nia-Malika Henderson said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that former president Donald Trump’s plans for a second term were “motivated by anger, revenge and lunacy.”

Discussing a Time magazine interview with Thump, Henderson said, “I think you have to take him at his word.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Literally and seriously.”

Henderson continued, “Literally and seriously, that was a mistake from 2016 people sort of just said that there’s no way he would do that. The other thing that would be different in a Trump presidency is that the guardrails are not there. He has completely, at the top of completely refashion the Republican Party in his own image on the House side, on the Senate side that seems likely as well.”

She added, “Then at the state level right, what were the guard rails in 2020 when he tried to overthrow the election? It was all of these Republicans, governors and secretaries of state of it prevented that from happening. It seems like a lot of these folks in the positions now would go right along with Donald Trump. So there is I think an added fear that what he says he would want to do, witch is motivated by anger and revenge and lunacy, that he could and would want to put this stuff in place.”

