Khanna: ‘Many’ Students Want Hostages Released, Biden’s Improving Support with Them by Being Tough on Netanyahu

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) is improving his standing among critics of his Israel policy “by holding Netanyahu accountable, by empathizing with the extraordinary loss of life of women and children.” And that “many” of the campus demonstrators he spoke to want the hostages released.

Khanna said that any form of bigotry is unacceptable and people can’t call for globalizing the intifada or Zionists should die.

Host Wolf Blitzer then asked, “The Biden campaign, as you well know, Congressman, has been relying on you, among others, but especially you, to reach out to younger Americans. Take us inside those conversations you’ve had. What are students telling you about their concerns with President Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, and what’s been your message to them?”

Khanna answered, “Wolf, one of the things I hope people would look at is I was in Wisconsin and I went to six campuses from Eau Claire, to La Crosse, to Stevens Point, and young people, Arab Americans and Jewish Americans, were having conversations in such a constructive, wonderful way. We’re going to be putting out some of the videos, because I don’t think the American people understand how thoughtful some of the students are on many of the campuses, they see some of the protests, but look, the young people there had a concern about abortion rights. That was the number one issue. They had a concern on economics. Of course, they’re concerned about Gaza. They want the war to end, many of them want a permanent ceasefire and a release of the hostages. And I’ve conveyed that to President Biden’s team.”

Blitzer then asked about disapproval of Biden’s handling of the war by people under 35 and “How does the President turn that around when his actions so far are clearly not breaking through?”

Khanna responded, “I think he’s starting to turn it around by holding Netanyahu accountable, by empathizing with the extraordinary loss of life of women and children. I know from talking to President Biden, standing there, seeing his expressions, that he feels the responsibility and the gravity. But the two things I think he needs to do is make it clear to Netanyahu that we cannot have offensive weapons if he goes into Rafah in defiance of what our military is saying is not a good strategic move.”

