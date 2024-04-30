Moskowitz: ‘Double Standard’ Where ‘Jews Don’t Fall Into This Little Box’ of Who’s a Minority

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said there is a “double standard” and “Jews don’t fall into this little box in how we [figure out] who’s a minority, who’s not a minority, who deserves protection, who doesn’t deserve protection.”

Moskowitz stated, “[L]et’s not lose sight of what is going on in the streets of America right now, and there is a double standard. Jews don’t fall into this little box in how we [figure out] who’s a minority, who’s not a minority, who deserves protection, who doesn’t deserve protection. And you’re seeing it. You’re seeing Jewish students surrounded on campus, not being allowed to move, Jewish students not being allowed to go into a building, Jewish students not being allowed to take a test in their classroom, having to do it virtually, Jewish students being singled out because they’re Jewish, not because of some Israeli foreign policy. And you have folks in my party who now want to pretend like it’s not happening, they want to silence it, oh, there’s a justification for the protests. Let’s be clear, we’re not — Jews are not saying that you can’t be critical of the Israeli government without being antisemitic. I think you can be critical of a country, of Israel without being antisemitic. The problem is they’re not. They’re showing us they’re not. They’re the ones conflating the issue. These students are conflating the issue, go back to 1948, go back to Poland, all Zionists should die…they’re literally telling us exactly how they feel. And we don’t want to listen. What’s happening in Gaza is a separate issue. What’s happening on college campuses is rooted in antisemitism.”

