MSNBC’s Wagner: Columbia Became Bigger Issue than War Because GOP Talked About It

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight,” host Alex Wagner stated that the unrest and demonstrations on college campuses have eclipsed the Israel-Hamas war “with the entrance of the Speaker of the House,” Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) and “Republicans who are talking about the situation,” and “It’s become sort of the embodiment of the left-right divide in higher education.” Although, Wagner did acknowledge the school couldn’t tolerate the demonstration anymore.

Wagner said, “I’ve got to say, when we talk about this, it’s become — the issue that’s unfolding here has become actually much bigger in a lot of ways than the war in Gaza has become, with the entrance of the Speaker of the House, Republicans who are talking about the situation, Mike Johnson, who was there last week. It’s become sort of the embodiment of the left-right divide in higher education.”

New York Times columnist and MSNBC stated, “Gaza itself, we’ve kind of all lost sight of it.” Wagner responded, “Yeah, absolutely, we’re not, — we’re actually not talking about that, we’re talking about what happens when a student protest reaches a certain — or an outside protest, whatever it is, reaches a certain point that the university can no longer tolerate.”

