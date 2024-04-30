Whoopi Goldberg to Donald Trump: There Is No Anti-White Feeling in the U.S.

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump was incorrect about a “definite anti-white feeling in the country.”

Goldberg said, “In a new interview released this morning, you-know-who told Time magazine what he would do if he gets back in the White House. Things like this, he’s going to let states monitor a woman’s pregnancy. Think about that. He’s going to deploy the military to deport migrants. He’s going to absolutely consider pardoning January 6th rioters. Now, he was also asked if he thinks there will be political violence if he loses, and he answered, it depends.”

She continued, “This is my favorite. And I’m going to tell you before I say it that it enraged me. ‘There is a definite anti-white feeling in the country right now.’ That’s what he said.”

Goldberg added, “Nobody in your family was hung. Nobody in your family was chased because of the color of their skin. How dare you? There’s no anti-white issue here. You are perpetrating anti-humanist issues here. So the question is, is he the future? Is he the future? Well, I got to ask! You know, that’s the gig. They pay me.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN