Three Injured After Gunfire Erupts on Rapper Lil Baby’s Music Video Set

Three people were injured after gunfire erupted on the set of rapper Lil Baby’s music video production Tuesday.

The video was being filmed in northwest Atlanta, Georgia, near a business area when someone opened fire wounding three men, according to Hip Hop DX.

One 27-year-old victim was struck in the back, a second, 24, in the arm, and the third, a 23-year-old man, was hit in the neck, but police officials say all three will survive their wounds.

The rapper, who was arrested on drug charges in Paris in 2021, was not one of those short during the incident.

“The people who were shot were not part of the video production team but there may have been individuals involved in the totality of the production,” Major Ralph Woolfolk of the Atlanta Police Dept. told Fox 5 Atlanta.

One witness who was visiting the set to deliver food described the shooting as “terrible.”

“eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee was on my way to deliver a burrito and they just came, boom, boom, boom! I thought, ‘Are you serious?’ It was crazy,” said Chasity Roman. “I fell in between the bullets. It was nothing but bullets, pow, pow, pow! It was terrible.”

Police have no suspects and the identities of the three victims was not released.

This is not the first time that gunfire has interrupted an event being hosted by the rapper, whose real name is Dominique Jones.

The rapper’s concert in Memphis in 2023 was abruptly shut down when a man named Levin Young began shooting a gun sending audience members scrambling. One man was injured in the incident with non-life-threatening injuries. Young was arrested after the incident.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston