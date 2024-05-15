Lizzo Posts Video Thanking Pro-Hamas Activists for Curing Her Depression

Pop star Lizzo posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday thanking pro-Palestinian activists around the country for pulling her out of a “deep, dark, depression” in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal that derailed her career.

As Breitbart News has reported, Lizzo was sued last by three former backup dancers who accused her of creating a hostile work environment. They also accused her of sexual harassment, as well as racial and religious discrimination.

The Grammy award-winner has struggled to push back, both in court and in the realm of public opinion. But the “encampments” that have popped up on college campuses have inspired her to emerge from “mental health and crises and episodes,” she said.

Lizzo issued a “personal thank you to all of the activists who have been working tirelessly to help the liberation and the freedom of the people who have been genocided [sic] all over the world, specifically Palestine, Sudan, and the Congo.”

She specifically thanked the “anti-genocide, anti-war protests that have been happening at college campuses.”

Lizzo did not mention the terrorism of Hamas or the plight of the Israeli hostages, many kidnapped from a music festival. Nor did she acknowledge the genocidal and antisemitic rhetoric common at many of the protest “encampments.”

It is not clear what connected Lizzo to the pro-Palestinian protests, though a video of so-called “frat boy” hecklers mocking a black protester using racial slurs, and referring to her as “Lizzo,” went viral several weeks ago.

