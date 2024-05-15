Jimmy Kimmel Eviscerates His Disney Bosses: ‘We’re Building One Enormous Ad-Supported Pile of Sh*t’

ABC’s late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel eviscerated his Disney bosses on Tuesday, saying, “We are building one enormous ad-supported streaming pile of shit.”

“Bob Iger should be retired by now, he should be off on a yacht somewhere. Instead he’s here pretending to be excited about a new season of Will-Fucking-Trent,” Kimmel said of Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company’s annual upfront presentation to advertising executives in New York City, according to a report by Hollywood Reporter.

“Bob tried to sell us last year, he put us up for sale, and as if that wasn’t bad enough, no one wanted to buy us,” Kimmel continued. “When no one was interested, Bob explained that he didn’t mean he literally wanted to sell us, he was just testing the waters for Wall Street.”

“You know, Bob, when people test the waters, they usually dip in a toe, they don’t drown their children,” the late-night host added.

Kimmel also reportedly poked fun at streaming bundles, declaring, “We are bundling and while from the outside this may look like an act of desperation, from the inside, it also looks like that.”

“We didn’t want to bundle, we had to — like when you’re freezing to death and it’s so cold you have to get into a sleeping bag with your uncle so you don’t die. That’s us. You’ve seen our churn rates. This is not just churn. It’s Chernobyl,” Kimmel proclaimed.

The television host then referred to the bundles as “consolidating” and building an “enormous ad-supported streaming pile of shit.”

“Now finally our users can turn on their TV and get all the channels in one package for one price all supported by ads. We call it ‘basic cable’ and it’s gonna blow your mind. We’re consolidating. We are building one enormous ad-supported streaming pile of shit,” he said.

“It must be a good idea because it’s already getting copycats,” Kimmel continued. “Netflix, Apple and Peacock just announced their new bundle StreamSaver today.”

Kimmel went on to take a shot at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, adding, “What an excellent name. StreamSaver sounds like a catheter you might find for sale on TuckerCarlson.com.”

