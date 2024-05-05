Cotton: Biden Was ‘Absolutely Too Late’ Condemning Anti-Israel College Protests

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Joe Biden “was absolutely too late” condemning the college campus protest against Israel’s war on Hamas.

Host Jonathan Karl said, “Well, let me ask you about that. We saw President Biden come out. I mean, it was, I’m sure you think it was too late, but he did come out and he clearly condemned the violence. He’s condemned the antisemitism. I assume you agree with what he did even if it was too late in your view?”

Cotton said, “So, no. I think you’re mischaracterizing what he did. Yeah, it was absolutely too late. It was two weeks after these pro-Hamas fanatics had taken over a lot of campuses, and set up these little Gazas. Second, he didn’t specifically speak to what they’re saying and what they’re doing. They’re chanting final solution. They’re telling Jews to go back to where they came from. They’re spray-painting buildings with vile, antisemitic hate.”

He added, “He said, well, we shouldn’t have antisemitism or hate speech in the abstract or Islamophobia. Where are the encampments, Jon, on campuses spreading Islamophobia? Why is Joe Biden so equivocal? Why does he have to draw moral equivalence between thousands of students who are setting up these little Gazas all across America engaged in hate speech against Jews, assaulting Jews, disobeying the law, and some fictional encampment that’s spreading Islamophobia.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN