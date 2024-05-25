VIDEO — ‘Speak Out for Truth’: Harrison Butker Has No Regrets After Commencement Address Controversy

Kansas City Chiefs kicker and Super Bowl champion Harrison Butker did not show any regret on Friday for his commencement speech that made leftists’ heads explode.

While speaking publicly for the first time since the controversy, Butker offered remarks at the Courage Under Fire Gala in Nashville, Tennessee, which the Regina Caeli Academy (RCA) hosted, Fox News reported.

Butker, who is on the academy’s board of directors, told attendees the theme was decided on months ago, but its message was relevant after what recently transpired.

He said, “If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now,” adding he knows he has become a “more polarizing” figure for speaking openly about his faith:

Our love for Jesus, and, thus, our desire to speak out, should never be outweighed by the longing of our fallen nature to be loved by the world. Glorifying God and not ourselves should always remain our motivation despite any pushback or even support. I lean on those closest to me for guidance, but I can never forget that it is not people but Jesus Christ who I’m trying to please. … My hope is tonight’s theme and RCA’s mission will embolden others that many more will be unapologetic of their Catholic faith and never be afraid to speak out for truth, even when it goes against the loudest voices. In the end, being courageous starts with the small things. Being disliked and mischaracterized by some is nothing compared to finding yourself in a lion’s den.

BREAKING: In first public remarks since his commencement speech sparked a liberal meltdown, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker makes very clear he’s not backing down from his faith. @buttkicker7 pic.twitter.com/q3Vh0KpvTg — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 25, 2024

During Butker’s address to graduates at Benedictine College on May 11, he criticized President Joe Biden’s pro-abortion stance and gave the young people sound Christian advice, Breitbart News reported.

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally,” he stated, encouraging listeners to lead lives that hold to traditional Catholic values.

He also said, “We see that in the complete surrender to self and in turning towards Christ, you will find happiness.”

Following his speech, leftists began calling for the Kansas City Chiefs to punish Butker, according to Breitbart News.

Celebrity personal trainer Jillian Michaels recently challenged the notion that Butker should be fired for speaking out about his faith. She also pointed to the double standard when it comes to free speech in America.

“As a person who probably couldn’t be more different than said kicker — I’m a female businesswoman, I’m gay, I’m not religious — I really don’t understand what this man said that has everybody calling for his head,” she commented.