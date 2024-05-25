Israeli U.N. Amb.: Maybe U.S. Amb. Stood for Raisi Because He Was ‘Surprised’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, reacted to Alternate Representative of the United States for Special Political Affairs at the U.N. Robert Wood standing for a moment of silence for Ebrahim Raisi at the U.N. by stating that he considers Wood “my friend and I know that his heart is in the right place. So, I don’t know, maybe the Russians and the Chinese, they surprised everyone and suddenly stood up.”

Erdan said that the U.N.’s mourning for Raisi is “disgusting. I was shocked. It’s not only about convening the General Assembly to pay tribute to a mass murderer, it’s also the fact that the U.N. has already lowered its flag to commemorate the death of this murderer. And also the Security Council, the body in charge of the safety and security of our world, they stood for a moment of silence, and again, to respect a mass murderer who’s responsible for murdering, not only thousands of his own people, but thousands of Israelis and also Americans. It’s crazy that the U.N. that was founded in the wake of the Holocaust and World War II to prevent atrocities and defend human rights is now paying tribute and giving so much respect to a dictator [who] was also a mass murderer.”

Co-host John Roberts then asked, “You mentioned that moment of silence at the United Nations Security Council. … Robert Wood…he kind of waited until everybody else rose to stand up, but he still did. … Should Ambassador Wood have stayed seated?”

Erdan answered, “Well, I wasn’t there and I consider Ambassador Wood my friend and I know that his heart is in the right place. So, I don’t know, maybe the Russians and the Chinese, they surprised everyone and suddenly stood up. But I’m not his spokesperson. I’m sure you can ask him this question.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett