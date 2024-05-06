Biden Co-Chair: Pausing Ammo Shipment to Israel Signals ‘Concerns’ About Rafah, Where Israel’s Following Rules

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said that Israel dropping leaflets warning civilians is “yet another example” “of the IDF continuing to follow the rules of war.” But the reported paused ammunition shipment to Israel “does signal that there are grave concerns on the part of many of us. It is a reminder that many have raised concerns about the conduct of what might be the last phase of this war in Gaza” in Rafah.

Coons said Israel “has to observe the rules of war to provide for civilians to relocate, to provide for humanitarian aid to get in. Of course, Israel is justified in going after Hamas, but they have to do so in a way that allows for the relocation of civilians. So, the dropping of these leaflets is yet another example, hopefully, of the IDF continuing to follow the rules of war. But what I am more optimistic about and also more concerned about frankly, Kasie, is whether or not this hostage deal will come to fruition. It’s been more than 200 days that families from countries around the world have prayed and hoped for their loved ones to be released by Hamas. … Bill Burns, our CIA Director, continues to be in the region trying to close this deal between Hamas and Israel, a deal that was complicated by Hamas directly attacking the Kerem Shalom gate through which humanitarian aid has been flowing into Gaza.”

Coons added that parts of the Israeli government don’t want a ceasefire and multiple elements within Hamas don’t want peace or a hostage release.

Host Kasie Hunt then asked, “Senator, there were reports over the weekend as well that the U.S. had paused an ammunition shipment to the Israelis. Is that your understanding of what’s happened? It hasn’t been denied by the Biden administration, and is that the right move?”

Coons responded, “I have no more information about that that’s public than what’s been reported and I, so far, have simply been told this was a logistics issue. But it does signal that there are grave concerns on the part of many of us. It is a reminder that many have raised concerns about the conduct of what might be the last phase of this war in Gaza, where there [are] more than a million refugees in Rafah, they have to be allowed to move out of the way of a large-scale attack. The Netanyahu government has threatened over and over that, if Hamas does not release the hostages, they will go ahead with a full-blown attack on Rafah. I am modestly encouraged by what you just reported this morning, leaflets are being dropped, a small number of individuals are being relocated, 100,000 people is not a small number of people, but, in the context of Rafah, it is. I continue to be concerned about and to work on hostage issues.”

