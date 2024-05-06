Ex-Fulton County Prosecutor Wade: ‘Day of Reckoning’ Coming in Trump Case

Former Fulton County prosecutor Nathan Wade said Monday on “Good Morning America” that former President Donald Trump’s Georgia election interference case will get to a “day of reckoning.”

Wade was required by the Judge to be removed from the case because of his relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis.

Reporter Linsey Davis said, “One aspect Wade said he wasn’t prepared for was the intense public scrutiny and harassment he said he’s faced. You didn’t realize when you took the case your life was going to be under a microscope?”

Wade said, “I did not realize that my life would be in danger. The microscope, I don’t have a problem with. The truth is, you know, the worst that you could find was the fact that I had a relationship with someone or that I happened to be going through a divorce. That’s okay. That’s okay. I have nothing to hide.”

Davis said, “Some of the attacks have come from the former president himself. Is there any part of you that regrets that you gave him any aspect to say, ‘Oh, you have to question the credibility of this case because of the relationship between Fani Willis and Nathan Wade?'”

Wade said, “So, while I will concede, Ms. Davis, that the relationship did not happen in ideal timing, I don’t think that anything that occurred during the course of the relationship should cause question as it would relate to the sufficiency of the indictment, as it would relate to evidence that was uncovered, may or may not be presented at trial.”

He added, “There’s going to be that day of reckoning where a Fulton County jury there in Fulton County, Georgia, would have to make that decision.”

