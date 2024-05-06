Geoff Duncan: Trump Is a ‘Horrible Human Being,’ Republicans Have to Turn the Page

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Monday on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live” that former President Donald Trump was a “horrible human being” while discussing his Atlanta Journal-Constitution op-ed on his plans to vote for President Joe Biden.

Duncan said, “We’ve been faking this long enough as Republicans, Donald Trump is not a Republican. He doesn’t represent our brand. He doesn’t represent our future. He’s a horrible human being at this point. We’re watching that play out hour-by-hour in the courtroom and we’ve been jamming this square peg through a round hole long enough, and it’s time to turn the page.”

“It’s time to move on,” he continued. “If we’re going to heal as a party and truly get back to doing the things that we should do. And that’s be conservative, but not angry or crazy, or liars. We should, we should turn the page immediately from Donald Trump. So that’s really what I’m calling for. Look listening too the clip of Tim Scott that you played coming into this is just painful. It’s painful to listen to this. It’s time to turn the page and move on.”

Duncan added, “For a conservative like me that cares about the future of this country is to build the necessary majorities in the Congress so that we can have a meaningful checks and balance system if Joe Biden’s a president. Look, I’ve said this in the op-ed, I’m voting for a decent person that I disagree with on policies over a criminal defendant who has no moral compass and that’s not tough to argue.”

