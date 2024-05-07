Jim Jordan: National Polling Shows Country Is ‘Laughing’ at Trump Prosecution

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said former President Donald Trump’s rising poll numbers in his likely head-to-head with incumbent President Joe Biden proved the country is dismissive of the legal challenges facing Trump.

The Ohio Republican said based on those poll numbers, the country was “laughing” at the court trial.

“You got a partisan Democrat prosecuting the case,” he said. “You got a partisan judge overseeing the case. The partisan judge’s daughter worked for Adam Schiff. She’s obviously partisan. And then, of course, there’s a gag order on the former president of the United States, the guy I believe is going to be the next president of the United States. There’s a gag order on him but Michael Cohen, the convicted perjurer, the guy who lied six times in front of Congress when he came and testified, he’s allowed to say whatever he wants, he’s allowed to go on TikTok and social media and spout off whatever he wants and that’s their star witness.”

“The country is laughing at this case and it’s why President Trump’s numbers I think in the latest Rasmussen poll, he’s up like 10% in the national poll,” Jordan added. “That’s because the country sees through it all. They see through what Jack Smith is doing. They see through what Alvin is doing, and they’ve long time ago seen through what Fani Willis is doing in Georgia. That’s the real conspiracy Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis looking to conspire to impact the presidential election.”

