CNN’s Honig: Cross Examination of Stormy Daniels Was ‘Disastrous’

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said Tuesday on “The Source” that during the New York business record case, adult film star Stormy Daniels’ cross-examination by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers was “disastrous.”

Honig said, “It’s hard for me to believe that a juror heard that and thought, this is entirely made up. There may well be some embellishments…but I think it’s quite clear they had sex in 2006 in that hotel room. But the cross-exam, boy, her responses were disastrous. I mean, ‘Do you hate Donald Trump?’ Yes. Of course, she does. That’s a big deal. When the witness hates the person whose liberty is at stake, that’s a big damn deal. And she’s putting out tweets, fantasizing about him being in jail. That really undermines the credibility.”

He added, “The fact that she owes him $500,000 by order of a court, owes Donald Trump a half million dollars, and said, ‘I will never pay him. I will defy a court order,’ the defense is gonna say, ‘She’s willing to defy a court order. She’s not willing to respect an order from a judge. Why is she gonna respect this oath she took?’ So, I thought it went quite poorly on cross-exam.”

