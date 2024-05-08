Graham: Democrats ‘Afraid of the Hamas Wing’ of Their Party

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) explained why more Democrat lawmakers are not speaking out against the perceived antisemitism on display on American college and university campuses.

According to the South Carolina U.S. Senator, Democrats were “afraid” of the Hamas wing of the Democratic Party.

“So Fetterman gets it, but Schumer is quiet, and Hillary is quiet,”‘ host Jesse Watters said. “She’s a professor at Columbia. Barack Obama who went to Columbia, Senator, hasn’t said a thing about what’s going on. Why are these Democrats so silent?”

“They’re afraid of the Hamas wing of the Democratic Party, and John Fetterman is not,” Graham replied. “These people are not protesting to have a better life for the Palestinians, they are protesting to make sure we kill all the Jews. Guess what? Israel is not going to go down without a fight. Here is what I want people to understand: If Biden has in fact restricted weapons, put a hold on weapons to Israel to defend itself or withheld ammunition, that is a strategic mistake for the ages. It makes terrorists more likely to keep fighting. It puts Israel at a very big disadvantage. They’re under siege.”

“So if the Biden administration, after giving this speech, if Joe Biden has in fact withheld ammunition and weapons to the Jewish state to defend itself from religious Nazis trying to destroy all the Jews in Israel, that is a low point in an administration where you think there is no bottom,” he added.

