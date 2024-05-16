Dem Rep. Crow: Hamas Isn’t Being Destroyed, Forcing Arms Transfers to Israel ‘Very Dangerous’

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) stated that Israel has made “very little progress towards effectively destroying Hamas,” and that he will “fiercely oppose” the “very dangerous piece of legislation that sets a precedent that should not be set” that would force President Joe Biden to continue to transfer weapons to Israel.

Crow stated, “Hamas has not been destroyed. In fact, I would argue that there’s been very little progress towards effectively destroying Hamas, the terrorist organization, which I firmly believe must be destroyed, but you’re already seeing in north Gaza, when the IDF pulls out after conducting these offensive operations, Hamas is already re-capitalizing. They’re already popping back up. So, clearly, this strategy is not working, which is why we voiced our deep concern and why we want a very drastic shift.”

Later, host Yamiche Alcindor asked, “House Republicans are now planning a vote on legislation that would force the Biden administration to continue weapons transfers to Israel. The President said he would veto that bill, but I wonder how would you vote on that legislation, and are you worried that that legislation has the votes it needs to pass, do you think it has the votes there?”

Crow answered, “I don’t know whether it has the votes. I will fiercely oppose that legislation. It’s a very dangerous piece of legislation that sets a precedent that should not be set. And again, I think it’s inconsistent with the interests of the American people and the American taxpayer and I think it’s inconsistent with the security interests of the people of Israel, who are not being well-served by Prime Minister Netanyahu and this current military strategy that is doing great harm to Israel right now and not actually achieving the goal of dismantling Hamas.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett