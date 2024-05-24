Navarro: Anti-Immigrant Latino Trump Supporters Have a ‘Very Stupid Attitude’

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro said Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that anti-immigration Latinos who support former President Donald Trump have a “very stupid attitude.”

Host Jim Acosta said, “You and I’ve talked about this many times about his rhetoric, the rhetoric uses to talk about migrants and so on. I just have to ask you in when you look at the poll numbers and you see if you break out the demographics Trump is doing better among Latinos. He is doing better among African-American voters. It’s certainly is a threat to the president’s reelection campaign. What do you make it this disconnect?”

Navarro said, “This is the truth, and you and I know this, as Latinos, there are some Latino immigrants who forget they came here as immigrants and who want to shut the door behind them. And who think being anti-immigrant somehow is going to make them pass as more American, pass as whatever. And that’s a very stupid attitude to have.”

She added, “What folks don’t realize is that when the guide drives thousands of miles to go hunt down Latinos in a Walmart in Texas, he doesn’t care when you came here, he doesn’t care what your accent is. What he’s looking for is does it look like me? Does it sound like me?’ That is what he’s looking for. So when people are anti-something, they’re not asking for your papers. They’re just anti that group.”

