‘It Feels Like There Is a Dam Breaking’: Biden Appointees Habash, Call Tout Resignations for Gaza Dissent

Tariq Habash and Lily Greenberg Call, former political appointees for President Joe Biden who resigned over the Israel-Hamas war, said Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central” there is a “dam breaking.”

Host Brianna Keilar said, “Joining us now are two former Biden political appointees who recently resigned from the administration over the Israel-Hamas war.”

She asked, “If you both can just comment on what you’ve seen from this strike and Rafah and what effect that you think it is having on people you’re talking to within the Biden administration?”

Habash said, “I think it feels like there is a dam breaking. There are so many people who have been working within the system trying to speak through the proper channels about what they are witnessing and what they’re seeing and how horrific it is and that we are supplying these weapons. We are providing the financing for the ongoing violence against innocent Palestinian civilians. I think people are realizing that no matter what they do or say, that their voices are not being heard.”

Call said, “Unfortunately, the culture within some of these agencies leans towards silence. Folks are afraid to speak up, but we know that people across government have been letting their superiors know for months that they disagree with this, that they think it’s disastrous policy and so many different ways. I’m sure what we saw over the weekend is only going to increase that.”

