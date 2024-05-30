Trump Attorney Todd Blanche: Donald Trump’s Constitutional Rights Were Violated ‘in Many Ways’

Thursday, after a jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on 34 counts in his Manhattan criminal trial, Trump attorney Todd Blanche lamented the outcome and the circumstances that he felt led to the outcome.

Blanche told FNC host Jesse Watters he felt Trump’s constitutional rights were violated as well.

“You believe Donald Trump’s constitutional rights were violated?” Watters asked during an interview airing on Thursday’s “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

“In many ways, yes,” Blanche replied.

“How so?” Watters asked.

“Well, if you look at, for example, the gag order that was put in place, and you had a situation where President Trump, who’s on the campaign trail and is trying to compete with voices that are saying things every day that he cannot respond to without the risk of being fined, which he was, or going to prison for violating it,” Blanche said. “That affects not only President Trump. That affects every voter, whether they’re going to vote for President Trump or against President Trump. That affects every single voter in this country, because they don’t get to hear from the candidate. We very much disagree with that order.”

He continued, “We appealed that as well. There was a lot about what happened over the past year that I sit here tonight. The verdict just came down today. But, really, there’s a lot that’s happened over the past year that I think that Americans should look very hard at, just that the whole way this case was charged. The district attorney says that this type of case is a bread-and-butter, that they do these cases all the time. That is not true. It’s just not true. This is a case that the records of — President Trump’s personal records, his personal checkbook from 2017, from 2017, is what he was on trial for.”

“That does not happen all the time,” Blanche added. “It doesn’t happen all the time in Manhattan and it doesn’t have to happen all the time in any jurisdiction in this country. And that’s fine. That’s fine if you want to indict somebody and go after somebody for conduct that happened in 2017. But I think where it becomes problematic for me as a lawyer is, don’t look me in the eye and say, this is bread-and-butter, we do this all the time, that we’re treating President Trump like we treat anybody else. That’s not true. That’s not true.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor