AWR Hawkins: Average Joe Would Pay ‘Steep Price for Doing a Fraction’ of What Hunter Biden Has Done

Breitbart’s Second Amendment correspondent AWR Hawkins said Monday on Real America’s Voice’s “Stinchfield’s Tonight” that the average Joe would pay a steep price” for doing only a fraction of what Hinter Biden has done.

Host Grant Stinchfield said, “This isn’t about Hunter Biden. This is about proving to the country ‘Oh the Justice Department, it is equal justice for everyone.’ And they are going to hang Hunter Biden out to dry on this gun case.”

He added, “I’m glad they are throwing the book at Hunter because we should be throwing the book at every single leftist out there for everything but I think they have something else at play here, AWR than really holding Hunter accountable.”

Hawkins said, “I had not thought about it the way you did. I get so perturbed, I’ll just use that, to watch the ruling class do what they do while average Americans pay a steep price for doing a fraction of what they do. The crimes that he committed, allegedly committed excuse me, just a couple of those carry penalties of years of prison and up to a quarter of a million dollars in fines.”

He added, “I kind of watch this just to see how great is the chasm between the ruling class and the average Joe because the average Joe would be in big trouble if, if these charges can be proven.”

