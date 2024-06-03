Dingell: Attacking Fauci’s Credibility Is a Danger to Him and America

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) argued that publicly attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s credibility is putting him in danger and is “threatening to this country.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “So, Congresswoman, did Republicans put Dr. Fauci at even more risk today by publicly blasting his credibility?”

Dingell answered, “I’m certain that they did. And we’ve got to take this further, Wolf, what I’m concerned about is how people don’t trust public health at the local level, at the state level, and the national level. People don’t want to go into public health. They’re afraid of it. They’re afraid of the attacks, the hate, the division that’s out there. And yet, it is public health that keeps us safe. And when COVID started, we didn’t have a lot of answers. We’re investigating a lot of things. I want to make it clear, Dr. Fauci told me back then, and has, over the course of these years, always said, we don’t know where it came from. He was open to a lab leak, could have come from animals. It was the Trump administration that didn’t push China to let us in when we should have been allowed in that country to figure out what was going to happen. … People’s lack of trust in public health officials is scary and threatening to this country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett