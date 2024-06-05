Matthews: ‘Reasonable to Assume’ if Elected Trump Will Become a Dictator

Long-time political commentator Chris Matthews said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that it was “very reasonable to assume” former President Donald Trump will become a dictator if elected.

After discussing former President Lyndon B. Johnson, Matthews added, “This is the opposite of Donald Trump, who wants to put them before firing squads basically. He wants put them all in jail. He’s unbelievable the way he talks about his opponents. This is exactly the choice we have a dictatorship, or a democracy. We have to choose. This election is about more than abortion, it is about the whole question of what kind of government we’re going to have? What kind of country do we want to live in, do we have a dictator who tells the U.S. Congress don’t do anything about the border, don’t do anything, let it rock ‘n’ roll, let thousands come through between now and election day, it doesn’t matter if they stay here forever, as long as we win the election.”

He added, “He’s going to talk like that to the Supreme Court. He would love to see them give him immunity, he would love to get that. He’s probably counting on it in this trial in New York too, about the hush money. He’s probably working on some back room plan to somehow speed this to the Supreme Court and let Alito and that incredible coup they pulled off there against Judge Roberts. Alito is running the show. So, you never know what can happen with his five members. I’m telling you, Trump could end up rolling the score. ‘I’ve got the Congress and the Supreme Court, I own it all, I am a dictator.’ It is very reasonable to assume that’s where he’s headed.”

