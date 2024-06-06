Biden: Donald Trump Got a ‘Fair Trial’ — ‘Stop Undermining the Rule of Law’

President Joe Biden said Thursday on ABC’s “World News Tonight” that former President Donald Trump, his 2024 Republican opponent, got a “fair trial” when asked about Trump’s guilty verdict by a Manhattan jury on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

“World News Tonight” anchor David Muir said, “You did address Donald Trump and the guilty verdicts on 34 felony counts before the American people. You told Americans to respect the jury and the outcome of this case. You were at a campaign fund-raiser, and you told the room a convicted felon is now seeking the office of a presidency. You called it disturbing. What do you think the American people should make of it?

Biden said, “That’s for the public to decide. One thing for certain is stop undermining the rule of law, stop undermining the institutions. That is what this whole effort it. MAGA Republicans are coming out saying this was a fix, this is a jury, a judge set up to get Trump. There is no evidence of that.”

The president added, “He’s trying to undermine it. Look, he got a fair trial. The jury spoke like they speak in all cases and it should be respected.”

