Fetterman Rejects Progressive Label While Addressing Left-Wing Attacks

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that he was not a progressive while responding to criticisms that he is not liberal enough.

Fetterman said, “Now, in Pennsylvania, the border security is an important issue and we do all believe that we should have a secure border. I never thought it was unreasonable for any Democrat to wanted to make our border more security.”

Host Dana Bash said, “I want to ask you personally about your own sort of journey, as the kids say, some Progressives have criticized you for being a different senator, then you suggested you would be when you were a candidate for Senate. What do you say to that?”

Fetterman said, “Well, I wasn’t I was very clear for saying that for years. So I’m not a progressive. I just identified myself as just a regular a Democrat. So it really wasn’t any noon news. Now, eight years ago, I was a progressive, but the situations change and I’ve been very clear that I didn’t leave that label, that label leaves me.”

He added, “I think it’s much more important to be focusing on Donald Trump instead of kinds of purity tests and those kinds of issues.”

