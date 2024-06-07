Clyburn: I Don’t Believe Biden Lost Support with Black Voters — ‘It’s Faulty Polling’

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) said Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that he does not believe President Joe Biden has had a “loss of support among African-Americans.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “How far does President Biden’s message on democracy go when Trump is still leading Biden in several battleground state polls and just raked in a massive fundraising haul off of this felony conviction?”

Clyburn said, “I am not all that concerned about the polling taking place now. I remember the poling over there in Maryland a few weeks ago when the candidate who’s down five and won by 13. There’s something going on with polling today that I don’t think we have taken into account. If you’re pulling people with landlines and there’s so many people with landlines, I’m not too sure we can get an accurate poll. ”

He continued, “I know this what I keep hearing about the loss of support among African-Americans by Joe Biden is not when I’m hearing you want to go into barbershops as I go into churches, my Sunday polls, I don’t hear that. So I’m not sure what’s going on with polling today, but I think that Joe Biden is in a very good place.”

Clyburn added, “I think it’s faulty polling. I just don’t see anything else.”

