Noem: New York Trial Was a ‘Rigged Judicial Process’ Against Trump

Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict by a Manhattan jury on 34 counts of falsifying business records was because of a “rigged judicial process.”

Noem said, “Well, his message has clearly been that his only vengeance will be America’s success. He is not interested in going after political opponents. He is interested in going back to the White House and working for the American people and their families, bringing down inflation costs and that’s what I’m hearing overwhelmingly here in Wisconsin.”

She continued, “He’s warned the American people if we start weaponizing the judicial system like they did against him, that it could happen to any president it could happen to any political opponent.”

Noem added, “He wants people to trust our judicial system. He wants to make sure that we still have law and order in this country. If you look at conservative areas of this country, places where Republicans were in control, we have law and order we have peace stability. You go to Democrat states and cities that’s where you see destruction and you see judicial systems and trials and corrupt judges that prosecute their political enemies. That’s what New York was. New York, that was definitely a rigged judicial process against the president. politically motivated.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN