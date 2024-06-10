MSNBC’s Reid: SCOTUS Will Overturn Brown v. Board of Education

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Monday on her show “The ReidOut” that she believed the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Brown v. Board of Education.

Reid said, “It feels like Alito is unrestrained at this point. He doesn’t care who knows that he wants to make the country into a Christian nationalist, you know, ethno-state or whatever it is he thinks he would create under this Handmaid’s Tale vision. He doesn’t care if people know that he takes lavish vacations and the right doesn’t care.”

She continued, “We know Alito is essentially a Fox host on the court.”

Reid added, “Just in reading through the litany of things that Alito has said in the past, he’s criticized the Warren court that’s the court that gave us all of the civil rights and women, people of color, immigrants, everything, the disabled, all of that came in the 20th century. You’ve now had Clarence Thomas question whether Brown v. Board went too far. This just tells me they’re gonna take a case to overturn Brown v. Board.”

She concluded, “We have decisions coming Thursday and Friday. My assumption is they make Mifepristone illegal and give Trump absolute immunity. That’s my guess because Alito is saying that’s the plan.”

